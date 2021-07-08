Mariah Carey settles lawsuit against ex-assistant who was accused of threating her

American singer Mariah Carey has settled the lawsuit against her former assistant who was accused by artist of attempting to blackmail her with secretly-recorded videos.

The $3million lawsuit from 2019 was closed out by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok by Carey against Lianna “Azarian” Shakhnazarian, per a decision from Wednesday.

The terms of the settlement, however, were kept under wraps.

Carey had accused Shaknazarian of secretly recording her “personal activities” and “intimate” videos of her and blackmailing her with them if the singer did not give her $8 million.

According to the singer, the former assistant had also violated a non-disclosure agreement that was signed when she was hired in 2015.