'Love Island USA' star Alana Paolucci announces engagement to Sebastian Sartor: 'Best birthday trip ever'

Alana Paolucci has announced her engagement to her long-time partner, Sebastian Sartor.

The Love Island USA alum made the announcement on Thursday via Instagram, with a photo dump from her trip to Paris. “Best birthday trip ever,” she wrote with photos of her flashing her yellow diamond ring.

Advertisement

However, she did not reveal beyond confirming the proposal.

Paolucci shot to fame during season three of Love Island USA, where she entered the villa as a late arrival and finished fourth alongside Charlie Lynch. The pair briefly continued their relationship after the show but split later in 2021. At the time, Paolucci said they were not in a relationship and needed to work on communication.

Their relationship after the show remained uncertain, with both acknowledging unresolved feelings about their time on the programme. It ended around September 2021.

Paolucci began dating Sartor shortly afterwards, with the couple reportedly starting their relationship in November 2021. Since then, they have kept their romance mostly private and shared only occasional glimpses online.