Stevie Young AC/DC star urgently hospitalized ahead of upcoming show

AC/DC’s rhythm guitarist, Stevie Young has been hospitalized.

This comes ahead of their shows at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. A spokesman for the band confirmed the news in a brief statement given to news agency Reuters.

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"Out of an abundance of caution, he was admitted to a local hospital where he is undergoing a full battery of tests," the spokesman said. "Stevie is doing well and is in good spirits. He is looking forward to getting on stage on Monday."

No further details were provided.

Currently, AC/DC have three shows lined up at the 85,000-capacity home of Club Atlético River Plate, one of the leading names in Argentine football, on March 23, 27 and 31.

The band have already played five shows on the South American leg of their current Power Up tour, including three at MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil and two at Parque Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile.

Young, is the nephew of AC/DC founders Malcolm and Angus Young. He first played with the band in 1988, filling in for Malcolm Young, who was battling problems with alcohol. He eventually joined the band in 2014 in time to contribute to the recording of the Rock or Bust album, and also played on 2020's Power Up.

AC/DC's Power Up tour heads to Mexico next month, while North American dates begin in July and include a newly announced show at the Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, MB.