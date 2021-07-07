BTS plan ‘Two-Night Takeover’ on the Tonight Show

BTS have officially announced plans to plot an official Two-Night Takeover of the Tonight Show.

The Two-Night Takeover will contain a number of exclusive content, interviews and performances, including an official dance performance version of the duo’s upcoming song Permission to Dance, as well as Butter.

Per the official timeline, the takeover is slated for July 13th and 14th and already has ARMYs riled up.

Check it out below:



