Tue Jul 06, 2021
July 6, 2021

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' to be available for $30 fee through streaming service

Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Scarlett Johanssons Black Widow to be available for $30 fee through streaming service

The new “Black Widow” film will be available in theaters and for a $30 fee through Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ streaming service. The film that was  previously scheduled to debut exclusively in cinemas in May 2020  finally  debuts on Friday after numerous  delays. 

The film starring  Scarlett Johansson in the lead role delves into the past of the Avengers character "Black Widow".

The film is a prequel set after the events of the 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.” It catches up with former assassin Natasha Romanoff as she is on the run from government agents.

The movie begins when Romanoff is handed a box of mail left at a previous apartment. Because of the contents, she unwittingly becomes the target of the mysterious Taskmaster as well as an army of women known as Widows.

