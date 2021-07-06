Akshay Kumar announces release of ‘Filhaal 2 Mohabbat’ with Nupur Sanon

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has announced the release of his new romantic music video Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, also featuring Nupur Sanon.



The Sooryavanshi actor took to social media to announce the release of the music video, which is a sequel to his Filhall.

Akshay tweeted, “Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do…but #Filhaal2Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours” followed by heart emoticon.

Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the song is sung by B Praak. It features Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk.

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s single, Filhall, was released in November 2019.

