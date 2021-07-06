Akshay Kumar announces release of ‘Filhaal 2 Mohabbat’ with Nupur Sanon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has announced the release of his new romantic music video Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, also featuring Nupur Sanon.
The Sooryavanshi actor took to social media to announce the release of the music video, which is a sequel to his Filhall.
Akshay tweeted, “Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do…but #Filhaal2Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours” followed by heart emoticon.
Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the song is sung by B Praak. It features Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk.
Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s single, Filhall, was released in November 2019.