Robert Downey Jr sparks outrage after unfollowing Marvel stars on Instagram

American actor Robert Downey Jr. has left alarm bells blaring amongst Marvel buffs after he unfollowed his fellow Avengers.

Social media users were sent in a tizzy after the 56-year-old unfollowed all of his fellow Marvel costars from his Instagram, including 25-year-old Tom Holland and close pal Chris Evans, 40.

“I wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the whole Marvel cast, it’s like the end of an era,” wrote one fan of Iron Man aka Tony Stark.

“FOLLOW MARVEL’S CAST ON INSTAGRAM AGAIN NOW,” one frenzied fan demanded.

Downey Jr. still follows his cast mates on Twitter amidst the public meltdown over his Instagram snub.



