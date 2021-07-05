Meghan Markle ‘upset people’ in the Firm from the beginning

Meghan Markle reportedly “upset people early on” within the royal family and was “not as charming as she seemed” towards the staff.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Penny Junor and according to the Daily Mail she was quoted saying, “I was hearing very bad stories from early on that Meghan was upsetting people.”

“She was not as charming as she seemed. Harry and Meghan’s approach is not just Californian, it’s showbiz-y, celebrity. Our Royal Family are not celebrities. They are working members of a public institution.”

She also concluded by saying, “I was appalled by the Oprah interview. These are not statements that should be made for public consumption. This is the sort of thing that should happen in the privacy of a psychiatrist’s couch.”