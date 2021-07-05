BTS models Fall-Winter 2021 pieces for international fashion house

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS have agreed to sign on alongside leading fashion house Louis Vuitton as models for the 2021 Fall-Winter shoot right from Seoul.
The singers announced their global partnership with the brand back in April of 2021 and announced news of their plan on Twitter with a sneak peek and caption that read, “We are excited to be part of the upcoming #LouisVuitton show in Seoul this tweet to set a reminder to watch on July 7th at 7pm (KST).”