Inside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox 4th of July festivities

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to wish everyone on the US holiday

Jennifer Aniston was snapped celebrating US Independence Day on July 4, along with longtime pal Lisa Kudrow.



The Friends starlets took to Instagram to wish everyone on the US holiday while wearing their gorgeous smiles.

From what it seems, the famous trio clicked their picture on the beach, with Kudrow donning a straw hat, while Aniston wearing her sunglasses on the head.

"Happy 4th! xoxo," Cox captioned the photo.

The last time the group of three were seen on-screen together was in the highly-anticipated Friends reunion.