Hailey Bieber expresses solidarity with Britney Spears

Hailey Beiber on Friday expressed solidarity with Britney Spears after a judge rejected the request to remove her father Jamie Spears from any role in her business affairs.

Hailey took to her Instagram stories to express her thoughts as she shared a screenshot of an Insta post containing the CNN story titled"Judge denies November request to remove Britney Spears' father as her co-conservator."



While Hailey shared the post without any comment, she seemed to agree with its caption that read "I am disgusted".

Jamie Spears was appointed as a conservator of his daughter's affairs in 2008 after she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment.



The conservatorship has been the subject of a vocal campaign by fans with the #FreeBritney social media hashtag.

Dua Lipa and several other celebrities voiced their support for Britney as her fans recently gathered outside a court during the hearing.

