Sat Jul 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 3, 2021

Hailey Bieber expresses solidarity with Britney Spears

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 03, 2021
Hailey Bieber expresses solidarity with Britney Spears

Hailey Beiber on Friday expressed solidarity with Britney Spears   after  a judge   rejected  the request to remove her father  Jamie Spears  from any role in her business affairs.

Hailey took to her Instagram stories to express her thoughts as she shared a screenshot of an Insta post containing the CNN story titled"Judge denies November request to remove Britney Spears' father as her co-conservator."

While Hailey shared the post without any comment, she seemed to agree with its caption that read "I am disgusted".

Jamie Spears was appointed as a conservator of his daughter's affairs in 2008 after she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment.

The conservatorship has been the subject of a vocal campaign by fans with the #FreeBritney social media hashtag.

Dua Lipa and several other celebrities voiced their support for Britney as her fans recently gathered outside a court during the hearing.

