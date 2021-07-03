Fatima Sana Shaikh trolled on Instagram as fans blame her for Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao divorce

A large number of social media users on Saturday blamed actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for divorce between Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao.

Fatima started trending on Twitter after she was accused of being the reason behind Khan's divorce.



The "Dangal" actress remained silent despite being accused of playing a role in the divorce.



Fatima on Saturday took to her Instagram story to comment on a picture but avoided posting anything regarding the high profile divorce and her alleged involvement in it.

Scores of Instagram users took aim at the actress in the comment section of her last post which she shared two days ago.

"Congratulations for Aamir's divorce," wrote a user. Another said, "Sana are you going to marry Aamir Khan"

Her post was flooded with comments about Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce but Sana chose not to respond.