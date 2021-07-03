Aamir Khan fell in love with Kiran Rao after she telephoned him on his first divorce

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Saturday announced that they are getting divorced.

Khan first met Kiran on the sets of "Lagaan" at a time when he had just split from his first wife Reena Dutta.

Talking about when he fell in love with Kiran, Aamir Khan had said in an interview ,"We didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again," Khan had said while talking to a Chinese channel.

The "3 Idiots" actor added, "In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy.”