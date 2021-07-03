 
Sat Jul 03, 2021
July 3, 2021

Britney Spears ‘hopeful for huge changes’ after conservatorship hearing: report

Sat, Jul 03, 2021
Britney Spears ‘hopeful for huge changes’ after conservatorship hearing: report

Sources recently got candid about Britney Spears’ hopes for the future after shocking conservatorship hearing.

Sources recently weighed in on Britney Spears’ hopes regarding the conservatorship hearing.

The insiders got candid during their interview with People magazine and admitted, “Britney and Sam had a wonderful time in Maui,” and it also seems that Britney is officially “ready for marriage and kids.”

The inside source also added, “Britney is very grateful for all the attention that her court testimony received. She is hopeful that there will be huge changes.”

