Aamir-Kiran divorce: 6 High profile celebrity divorces that rocked the industry

In the midst of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s divorce from filmmaker Kiran Rao, there are a few other high profile couples that decided to part ways.

In the Bollywood landscape, there have been a number of breakdowns in long-term relationships and some of them include;





1. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora:

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were a well-known power couple that became the talk of the town but decided to call it quits after a 17-year long marriage.





2. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan:

Another famed Bollywood split occurred between actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan who were always dubbed a “made for each other” kind of couple by tabloids and sources. The duo decided to split after 14 years of commitment.





3. Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin:

Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin had one of the shortest marriages in Bollywood history, lasting only 2 years in total.









The Hollywood end of the spectrum includes a number of A-lister couple divorces as well, from Brad Pitt to Channing Tatum and even Jennifer Aniston.





4. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux:

The relationship between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux was one for the history books and started back in 2007 when the duo started work on the set of Tropic. However, they decided to part ways 2 & ½ years after their private 2015 marriage ceremony in Bel Air.





5. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard:

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce is one for the history books and even ended up becoming the talk of the town due to the scathing allegations and long court proceedings that followed.





6. Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting:

One divorce that seemed to fly underneath the Hollywood radar was that of Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting.

Their marriage lasted 21 months in total and ended because Sweeting became addicted to painkillers.