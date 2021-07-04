Shawn Mendes touches on ego battles with Camila Cabello: ‘My masculinity came in’

Lyricist and singer Shawn Mendes weighs in on the daily struggles he faces when coming face to face with his negative emotions as a man.

The singer wore his heart on his sleeve during the entirety of his interview on the We Are Man Enough podcast with host Justin Baldoni.

There he started off by addressing his personal battles as well as inner turmoil.

