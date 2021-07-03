Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s relationship dynamic in photos

Aamir Khan and Kiran Roa’s recently announced the news of their impending divorce with a joint statement that has social media users divided.



For those unversed, the duo have been married for 15 years and tied the knot on December 28th 2005.



The duo initially met while filming the movie Lagaan over 20 years ago. At the time Kiran was the assistant director on set but their relationship did not move forward until Aamir filed for divorce from his first wife citing “temperamental differences” as the reason.

The duo also shared a son who they welcomed on December 5th 2011 via a surrogate.

During the course of their relationship the duo collaborated on several films including Dhobi Ghat, Secret Superstar, Talaash, Delhi Belly, Peepli Live and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.





