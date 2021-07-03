Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s dating rumours made Kiran Rao upset

Bollywood filmmaker Kiran Rao was not too happy and was reportedly upset with the romance rumours of her husband Aamir Khan and his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.



According to Indian media, Kiran was upset with the closeness of Fatima and the Mr. Perfectionist following the success of their film Dangal in 2016.

Following the film’s success, dating rumours of Aamir Khan and Sana started doing rounds because they were spotted together several times walking hand in hand.

Kiran Rao was also upset with Sana and Aamir’s romance rumours after the latter roped in Fatima in his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan in 2018.

Fatima Sana Shaikh became a top trend on Twitter on Saturday after being accused of being the reason for Aamir Khan and Kiran’s divorce.

The Bollywood couple announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage.

Fatima made her film debut alongside Aamir Khan with Dangal in 2016. She also featured in Thugs of Hindostan with Khan.