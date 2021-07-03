New couple alert: Tom Holland and Zendaya pack on the PDA in LA

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted packing on the PDA inside a car in Los Angeles on Thursday

New couple alert! Costars Zendaya and Tom Holland seem to be continuing their on-screen romance off-screen as well.

The two actors were spotted packing on the PDA inside a car in Los Angeles on Thursday, confirming the rumours about their relationship.

The Spider-Man costars were inside Holland’s $125,000 Audi sports car, parked at a red light during a drive.

The two were at Silver Lake neighbourhood in LA where reports claim, Zendaya’s mom Claire Stoermer also resides.

The pair was also seen hanging out with Zendaya’s mom earlier in the day, perhaps signaling that things are getting serious between the two.