Britney Spears 'hopeful' about conservatorship change since return from getaway

Britney Spears has high hopes that there will be important changes to her conservatorship

Britney Spears is hopeful she would get rid of her controversial conservatorship ever since she got back from Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

According to a source, the singer has high hopes that there will be important changes to her conservatorship.

"Britney and Sam had a wonderful time in Maui," the insider told PEOPLE about the couple's safe haven. She is "ready for marriage and kids and visits the island often. "It's their happy place."

"Britney is very grateful for all the attention that her court testimony received. She is hopeful that there will be huge changes," added the source, referring to her speech in court last week.

"Britney was very nervous about speaking in front of the judge, but this is her life — and she wants big changes," a family source told the outlet.

During her shocking testimony, the singer said, "I want my life back" and stressed that she wants an end to her conservatorship without an external evaluation.

"I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated, again, if I want to end the conservatorship," Britney said. "Ma'am, I didn't know I could [contest] the conservatorship. I'm sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn't know that. But honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated."