Christina Perri shares health update after devastating pregnancy loss

Christina Perri had earlier revealed in November that her daughter was 'born still'

Christina Perri came forth giving an update on her health, months after she suffered a miscarriage. The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram to share how she is coping with the loss one day at a time.

"When we lost our daughter last November I thought I would never be OK again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again... and for lots of months I didn't," the songstress captioned a photo of her by the ocean.

"But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards."

"It was so challenging and exhausting, but I can't share enough about the power of inner work and healing," she continued, adding that one day she will tell people the whole story.

"It's a doozy. I kept telling myself it would all be better by the summer. it would all be better by ocean city. I thought if we could just make it to ocean city we would be OK. And it was true. We made it here and we are OK," Perri went on.

She had earlier revealed in November that her daughter was 'born still.' Perri had suffered another miscarriage back in January 2020.