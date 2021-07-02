 
Fri Jul 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 2, 2021

Kate Middleton excited as Wimbledon returns after coronavirus lockdown

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Kate Middleton excited as Wimbledon returns after coronavirus lockdown

Kate Middleton on Friday  said  it was amazing to  see fans and players back inside  the grounds as she celebrated the return of   Wimbledon after the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to  Instagram, the Duchess of Cambridge said,"The return of Wimbledon. With the tournament having to be cancelled last year, it’s amazing to see fans and players back inside these iconic grounds."

She also praised All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC)for its incredible work within their local community. "Through Wingfield Kitchen, they were able to provide 200 hot meals per day, for a whole year, to those in need," read the post on the "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" official Instagram page.

Kate Middleton excited as Wimbledon returns after coronavirus lockdown


