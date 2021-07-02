Kate Middleton excited as Wimbledon returns after coronavirus lockdown

Kate Middleton on Friday said it was amazing to see fans and players back inside the grounds as she celebrated the return of Wimbledon after the coronavirus lockdown.



Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Cambridge said,"The return of Wimbledon. With the tournament having to be cancelled last year, it’s amazing to see fans and players back inside these iconic grounds."



She also praised All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC)for its incredible work within their local community. "Through Wingfield Kitchen, they were able to provide 200 hot meals per day, for a whole year, to those in need," read the post on the "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" official Instagram page.



