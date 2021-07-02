Prince William desperate to ‘protect the Crown’ from Prince Harry’s attacks

Experts believe Prince William has become the protector of the Crown and refuses to let Prince Harry to allegedly tarnish its name.

The claim has been brought forward by True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen.

During his interview with Fox News he admitted that it “would be difficult” for Prince William and Prince Harry to heal their rift.

He was quoted saying, “It is still very much a work in progress. An awful lot has been said between the two. So much dirty linen has been put out in the public, so to speak.”

“I am told William is absolutely furious at how Harry and Meghan have shared their views about the royal family, about their own immediate family, with the world’s press.”

He added, “I think it’s going to be incredibly tough to come back from that, on all sides. Harry and Meghan feel they haven’t been supported by the monarchy.”

“But ultimately, William is a king in waiting. Duty to him comes first. His duty is to protect the crown and to protect the institution. And that’s what William is going to do.”