Tekashi 6ix9ine will no support homeless father

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tekashi 6ix9ine is in no mood to support his homeless father Danny Hernandez Sr.
His father made a desperate plea for help saying that he does not have a place to live.
Responding to his father’s plea the rapper said that he will not help his father as he was abandoned by him when he was a little boy.
“Everybody knows I was abandoned at birth. Everybody knows that my biological father abandoned me at birth,” he said.
“Right now, he’s in a shelter smoking. The story of me not giving money to a crackhead who abandoned me at birth is getting more publicity than the positive things. Why? Because it’s a trend to hate me.”
“I took one glance — I see my biological father. I haven’t seen him since the third grade. I don’t even know if this is a [expletive] joke, everything I go through.”