After legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard welcomes baby daughter

Amber Heard unleashed a wave of elation over her fans after she revealed she has been blessed with a daughter, named Oonagh Paige Heard.

The starlet said she welcomed her baby girl in April 8 via surrogate after she was told she would never be able to carry her own baby.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," Heard captioned a photo of her cradling her baby on Instagram.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," the actress shared. "A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business."

Heard said Oonagh is named after her late mother, Paige Heard, who died in the May of last year.

The new additionin Heard's life comes five years after her ugly split with Johnny Depp.