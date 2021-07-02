Kate Middleton's secret campaign to ease tensions with Meghan Markle revealed

Kate Middleton has reportedly been 'reaching out' to Meghan Markle over the last few weeks in a bid to heal the rift between the Sussex couple and the Royal Family.

Relations between the Cambridges and the Sussexes have been strained since Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Cambridge has been in contact with her sister-in-law Meghan a 'lot more' since Lili's birth last month, trying to build up relationship with the Sussexes, according to reports.



"Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship [with the Sussexes]," Us Weekly, citing source, claimed.

It added: "The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit."

There are reports that the Duchess of Cambridge has sent sweet words and greetings to Meghan and her newborn daughter Lili in private messages as William's wife is excited to see Harry's daughter.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry have also put their differences aside and shared words and smiles as they reunited at the unveiling of their late mother Princess Dian's statue at Kensington Palace's redesigned Sunken Garden.

Duchess Meghan, who remained in California to look after Lili and two-year-old Archie in absence of Harry, has reportedly been in touch with Kate Middleton.