Kim Kardashian reacts to dress critics after facing significant backlash

Kim Kardashian has lashed out at critics who questioned the dress she rocked for a Vatican City visit, insisting she adhered to the dress code.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians star received flak over wearing a sheer, cutout dress to the Vatican City. She was photographed with Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace while touring to the independent city state within Rome this week.

Some critics wondered why she was sporting a cut-out dress for a visit to holy sites.

In her response, the mother-of-four insisted she adhered to dress code for Vatican city visit, adding: 'I fully covered up'.



Following her trip, she posted a number of photos on Instagram featuring her posing in locations around the Vatican alongside model Kate Moss.

She revealed how she covered up while inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel.

She responded in her words, writing: 'We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works.

‘We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit.’

According to the Vatican website, entry to the two sites, as well as its museums and gardens, is permitted only to ‘appropriately dressed visitors’.



Kim Kardashian's fans slammed the 'KUWTK' star and dropped comments online after she was seen wearing a revealing cut-out dress for her visit.