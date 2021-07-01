Prince Harry speaks out over fatherhood with Ed Sheeran

Prince Harry recently got candid about his dive into fatherhood as a girl-dad with lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran.

The duo spoke candidly during their appearance on the WellChild Awards stage and Prince Harry revealed what living in a ‘jungle’ with two children has been like for him during the last month.

The former royal was quoted telling Sheeran, “Two is definitely a juggle. We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”