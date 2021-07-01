Prince Harry speaks out over fatherhood with Ed Sheeran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Harry recently got candid about his dive into fatherhood as a girl-dad with lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran.
The duo spoke candidly during their appearance on the WellChild Awards stage and Prince Harry revealed what living in a ‘jungle’ with two children has been like for him during the last month.
The former royal was quoted telling Sheeran, “Two is definitely a juggle. We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”