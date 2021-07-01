Prince Harry, William in 'unspoken agreement' to remain cordial at key event

Prince Harry, William have been in contact but the situation remains incredibly strained

Prince Harry and William have gotten in touch once again as Princess Diana's memorial ceremony approaches today.



The royal princes have exchanged texts just ahead of their appearance at the long awaited event, as part of “an unspoken agreement” to put their differences aside.

However, source reveal their ties 'are incredibly strained.'

One royal source said, “They (William and Harry) have been in contact but, to put it mildly, the situation remains incredibly strained.

“The ceremony should be and will ultimately signify a coming together for the right reasons. This commemoration has been a long term project for both William and Harry and both of them are adult enough to put any feelings to one side to ensure the day goes off without a hitch.

“Certain things don’t need to be said, it’s an unspoken agreement to do what is right in that moment, just as they have said before, this is about their mother’s life and celebrating her legacy," the insider added.