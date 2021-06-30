 
close
Wed Jun 30, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 30, 2021

Dua Lipa touches on overwhelming struggles with ‘Give Us Nothing’ meme

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Dua Lipa touches on overwhelming struggles with ‘Give Us Nothing’ meme

Award winning singer and songwriter Dua Lipa recently sat down for a chat and got candid her ‘Give Us Nothing’ meme.

She told Vanity Fair, “It's one thing when people are mean about you, but you know that you did your best. But it's another thing when people are mean about you and you know that you actually haven't had the opportunity to be the best because you've spread yourself so thinly in trying to do everything at once.”

“You want to show that you're here to stay and you want to show that it's not just about one album or one big song or whatever it is. And then when I come in and I do the performances, they're all going to be amazing. I'm going to prove to people that I can do this and that I'm here to stay.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment