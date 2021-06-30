Willow Smith recalls 'intense' racism mother Jada Smith faced

Willow Smith opened up about the "intense" racism and hate her mother Jada Smith faced in her early days.

Speaking to L’Officiel, Willow recalled the hate her mom went through when she accompanied Jada with her band Wicked Wisdom as a kid.

"My mom got so much hate," Willow said.

"It was intense racism and sexism, just packed on to the tens. People giving her death threats, throwing glass at her onstage. Some crazy stuff went down when she was touring with her band,

"I got to see that hate firsthand. It was so scary to me, and I think I internalized a little bit,

"Every time I feel that coming on, I just go back to my memories of my mom and how she would deal with actual physical danger—she just rose above it,

"Obviously, she was scared. But she really showed me what 'womaning up' really was, by taking a stance and not being afraid of other people's judgements and perceptions. I really wanted to just go within that place in myself and try something new, regardless of what my insecurities were."