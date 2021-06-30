 
Wed Jun 30, 2021
Halsey unveils plans to drop fourth studio album

Halsey unveils plans to drop fourth studio album

Lyricist and award winning singer Halsey reveal plans to release her fourth official album.

The album is said to be produced in collaboration by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The artist even unveiled the name of her upcoming album and it reads, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

The news was announced over on Instagram and includes a video of a billboard that features the album’s full name.

Check it out below:


