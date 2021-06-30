Paris Hilton extends support to long-time friend Britney Spears

Paris Hilton is the latest celebrity to offer her support to Britney Spears as she fights her conservatorship battle.

During the Toxic singer’s testimony about her traumatic conservatorship she referenced Paris’ alleged abuse she faced when she was in boarding school and said that she did not believe Paris as a means to explain that it is hard to speak up because no one believes the story.

While many thought that Britney was taking a dig, the socialite does not seem to be fazed by it.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source shared that Paris was not offended by Britney’s comments.

"Paris and Britney have known each other and been friends for years. Paris knows Britney's comments were taken out of context and not meant to be an attack against her or what she's been through by any means," the source said.

The source added that the socialite “fully supports” her as she continues to battle against her conservatorship.