Princess Diana preferred Prince Harry as King over William

Diana used to refer to Harry as Good King Harry because she thought he’d probably be better equipped

Princess Diana wanted Prince Harry to take over the throne instead of Prince William.



This is the reason the Princess of Wales had a sweet nickname for Harry, according to royal expert Robert Jobson.

He told Channel 5 programme William & Harry: Princes At War?: “She used to refer to Harry as GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he’d probably be better equipped for the role in the future than William.”

Other experts have revealed William often used to tell Diana "he didn’t want to be King." A young Harry is said to have cheekily replied on one occasion, "If you don’t want the job I’ll have it."

TV broadcaster Jeremy Paxman recalled, "We talked about our children and she said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job I’ll have it'."