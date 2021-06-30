WhatsApp users can now send expiring images, videos

WhatsApp is launching a new ‘view once’ feature for images and videos on Android today, announced WABetainfo.



A few days ago, an announcement was made about the new ‘view once’ feature also called expiring media. The feature allows you to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once.

The feature is already used on Instagram, but is now being bought to WhatsApp. It also allows users to verify if media is viewed by the recipient.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.14.3 is marked as the compatible version for this feature for now. The activation for iOS beta testers will be released later.

To check the availability of the feature on your WhatsApp, check if the option view once is visible while sharing media. The view once feature will also work if media is sent to users who do not have the feature enabled yet.

Users receives notifications for when the media has been viewed by the recipient. Once the media has been viewed by all, it disappears from the chat. This allows users to save up more space.

The feature also allows you to choose if you can see when the recipients open your media. To use this feature, disable the read receipts option. It will, however, still allow recipients to see if you opened the photo or video.

Media can be sent on WhatsApp groups using the new view once feature but the option read recipients does not work for groups. Information about seen status can be found in Message Info.

Users utilizing the feature must be careful as the expiring media may be saved by taking screenshots and screen recording. Users are advised that blocked contacts are able to view photos and videos if you share a common group with them.