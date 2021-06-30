Britney Spears lashes out at paparazzi prying on her

Britney Spears is speaking out against paparazzi culture as she enjoys her getaway

Pop icon Britney Spears is giving an earful to paparazzi who are invading her privacy while she enjoys her vacation.

The Toxic crooner took to her Instagram and asked all photographers and reporters prying on her during her vacation to stay away from her.

"So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now the paps know where I am and it's really not fun !!!! It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture [camera and rolling-eyes emoji] … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing [grimacing, flushed and upside-down face emojis] !!!!!" she wrote.

"I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It's rude and it's mean so paps kindly [expletive],” she added.

"If you are a pap, an or ANYONE in my space, DON'T TALK TO ME WHILE I'M TEXTING. IT'S RUDE,” she went on to say in the video featuring one of Lily Allen’s song.