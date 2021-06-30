Irina Shayk teases Kanye West with Kim Kardashian style: Photos

Irina Shayk seemed to take Kanye West's breath away by sharing new stunning pictures of herself, apparently following in Kim Kardashian's footsteps during her latest styling session at a beach.



The Russian supermodel left little to the imagination as she appeared with no dress in some of the pics to promote her new shoe collaboration with designer Tamara Mellon.

Kanye's rumoured girlfriend, who shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper, spiced up Instagram with awe-inspiring photoshoot on Tuesday.

In one of the snaps, the 35-year-old model showed off her killer curves, looking over her shoulder as she modeled the boots in the sand.

The mum-of-one seemed to be impressed of Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian who also promote her products by sharing her stunning pics to attract massive likes and praise from her fans and followers.



In other shots, Shayk turned for sideways profile shot as she hugged a tree trunk and gazed directly at the camera. The model crouched low to the ground while showing off the shoes.



Shayk's sultry photos come nearly one month after the model was seen with Kanye West in France. Kim Kardashian is reportedly aware of the rapper and Russian model's budding romance for weeks.



According to reports, it doesn't bother Kim that Kanye is dating as her only concern is her children. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk's new romance comes in public eyes few months after Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.