Queen Elizabeth appoints Kate Middleton as sponsor of HMS Glasgow

Queen Elizabeth has given Kate Middleton a new role , according to Prince William.

During his visit Scotland, the Duke of Cambridge announced on Tuesday his grandmother has appointed the Duchess of Cambridge as the sponsor of HMS Glasgow, a royal navy ship named after the Scottish city of Glasgow.

"Her Majesty The Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as Sponsor of the superb ship we see taking shape outside – HMS Glasgow," he said.

Prince William added, "I know that Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming ceremony in due course."

William made the announcement while touring the ship at BAE Systems' Shipyard in Govan on his second day of engagements in Scotland, according to the local media.

The Duke witnessed the construction of the Royal Navy's first City-class Type 26 frigate.





