'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot gives birth to baby girl

Tue Jun 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 29, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 29, 2021
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has given birth to a baby girl. 

The actress on Tuesday used her Instagram account  to share the news with her fans.

Gal Gadot, who is married to an Israeli businessman, shared a picture with her family and wrote, "My sweet family I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family."

"I'm sending all of you love and health," the actress added.

The news of baby's arrival was also shared by Jaron on his Instagram account.

