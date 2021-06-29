'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot gives birth to baby girl

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has given birth to a baby girl.

The actress on Tuesday used her Instagram account to share the news with her fans.

Gal Gadot, who is married to an Israeli businessman, shared a picture with her family and wrote, "My sweet family I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family."

"I'm sending all of you love and health," the actress added.

The news of baby's arrival was also shared by Jaron on his Instagram account.