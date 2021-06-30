Justin Bieber showers love on wife Hailey Baldwin in cutest words

Pop singer Justin Bieber is known for his regard for women especially his wife Hailey Baldwin. The 27-year-old singer has always demonstrated love for her.

The couple is currently spending intimate time with each other as they are enjoying holidays in natural surroundings. The happy couple is sharing their lovely pictures from their undisclosed resort from time to time.

On Monday, Justin Bieber shared a selfie on Instagram while they appeared to be seated on a boat. Along with the cute picture, the singer said, "@haileybieber thank you for being the sqishiest (sic) most lovable human on the face of the earth."

Justin Bieber thanked his wife Hailey Baldwin for being so lovable in the entire world.



In the picture, the singer is seen wearing a colourful Drewhouse tie-dye hoodie while his wife sported a light sky blue dress with a slight smile on her lips.