Akshay Kumar drops new poster of Filhaal 2: Take a look

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon are all-ready to mesmerize fans with the sequel to their superhit track Filhaal.

The song, which was crooned by B.Praag in 2019, received various accolades with its soulful melodies. Now, after two years of the chart-buster release, the makers are back with another promising version of the song, titled Filhaal 2.

"Some stories stay with you forever… Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat teaser releasing on 30th June," wrote Akshay Kumar as he took to his Twitter handle this Monday.

