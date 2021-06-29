Prince Harry delivers poignant address in tribute to Princess Diana

Prince Harry surprised young Diana Award honourees, while hailing their humanitarian efforts

Prince Harry made his first address after landing in the UK, as he paid tribute to his mother Princess Diana ahead of her memorial unveiling.



The Duke of Sussex surprised young Diana Award honourees, while hailing their humanitarian efforts.

Speaking from the Frogmore Cottage, where he is currently quarantining, Harry said, "I'm truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role that you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism."



Talking about Prince William, the Duke added, "Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others."

Harry continued, "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion."

He then mentioned wife Meghan Markle saying, "Meg and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all."