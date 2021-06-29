Dua Lipa delights fans as she shares her adorable throwback snap

Dua Lipa looked unrecognizable as she shared her adorable childhood snaps to mesmerise fans and friends.



The 25-year-old music sensation, who's forced to postpone her Future Nostalgia tour until 2022, uploaded some photos of her younger self - which many fans won't have seen before.



'The New Rules' hitmaker uploaded a selection of never-before-seen snaps that showed her getting progressively younger.

British singer appeared to ooze confidence even at a young age, as one of the images showed her grinning straight at the camera wearing bright red lipstick and a bow necklace.

Dua Lipa also entertained fans with a full-length picture of her back in the day, wearing a magenta fluffy jacket and a blue and white tie-dye T-shirt.