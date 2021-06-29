Dua Lipa delights fans as she shares her adorable throwback snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dua Lipa looked unrecognizable as she shared her adorable childhood snaps to mesmerise fans and friends.
The 25-year-old music sensation, who's forced to postpone her Future Nostalgia tour until 2022, uploaded some photos of her younger self - which many fans won't have seen before.
'The New Rules' hitmaker uploaded a selection of never-before-seen snaps that showed her getting progressively younger.
British singer appeared to ooze confidence even at a young age, as one of the images showed her grinning straight at the camera wearing bright red lipstick and a bow necklace.
Dua Lipa also entertained fans with a full-length picture of her back in the day, wearing a magenta fluffy jacket and a blue and white tie-dye T-shirt.