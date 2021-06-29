 
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 29, 2021

Britney Spears reveals she's 'ready to be free', speaks against conservatorship

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Britney Spears reveals shes ready to be free, speaks against conservatorship

Britney Spears - who spoke out in court against her conservatorship that made her feel like a 'slave' and 'depressed' - is said to be 'relieved'.

The singer revealed that she feels "relieved' that she broke her silence on her decade-old conservatorship.

Britney shared the truth  as she urged the court to remove her father Jamie Spears rom the order.

The 38-year-old songstress also shared her thoughts, revealing 'her dad and anyone involved in the conservatorship should be in jail.

And it's now claimed that Britney is pleased she had her say at the hearing, and is "ready to be free".\

Britney's dad Jamie did share a short statement during the case in which he said he "misses his daughter" and was "sorry to see his daughter in so much pain."

