 
close
Mon Jun 28, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 29, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘told’ Firm to not give Archie Dumbarton title: ‘It's dumb’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘told’ Firm to not give Archie Dumbarton title: ‘It's dumb’

Experts reveal it was actually Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to not make Archie a prince, yet they decided to ‘moan’ to Oprah about it allegedly.

This claim has been brought forward by a palace insider and during their interview with the Telegraph they admitted that the Sussex’s “didn't want any titles for their children” yet ‘bafflingly’ chose to “moan” about it to Oprah.

Reportedly, “They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word 'dumb' [and] they were worried about how that might look.”

Another source also interjected at that point and added that “It wasn’t just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment