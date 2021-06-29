Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘told’ Firm to not give Archie Dumbarton title: ‘It's dumb’

Experts reveal it was actually Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to not make Archie a prince, yet they decided to ‘moan’ to Oprah about it allegedly.

This claim has been brought forward by a palace insider and during their interview with the Telegraph they admitted that the Sussex’s “didn't want any titles for their children” yet ‘bafflingly’ chose to “moan” about it to Oprah.

Reportedly, “They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word 'dumb' [and] they were worried about how that might look.”

Another source also interjected at that point and added that “It wasn’t just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry.”