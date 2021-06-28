 
close
Mon Jun 28, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 28, 2021

Ed Sheeran shares daughter Lyra’s favorite track from upcoming album

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Ed Sheeran shares daughter Lyra’s favorite track from upcoming album

Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a chat and shared the kind of music his daughter loves.

The singer got candid during an interview On Air With Ryan Seacrest and was quoted saying, “She’s good but doesn’t like ones that are big belters and gets a bit shocked by that but there’s one song on the album that’s a smooth lullaby.”

During the course of the interview Sheeran even addressed his ‘hands on’ approach towards parenting and added, “My wife went through so much to have her so the one thing a man can do is change nappies, cook, clean so that’s literally been from the start and I’ve been doing that.”

Check it out below:



Latest News

More From Entertainment