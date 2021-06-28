 
Mon Jun 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 28, 2021

BTS unveils ‘Butter’ concept photos for the CD version

BTS’s official social media has finally released the group’s concept photos for the upcoming CD version of Butter.

The photos will be made available alongside the official CD on July 9th at 1 pm K.S.T.

The color palate for this version includes an assortment of blues, oranges, beige, yellows and red.

Check it out below:


