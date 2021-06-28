BTS unveils ‘Butter’ concept photos for the CD version

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BTS’s official social media has finally released the group’s concept photos for the upcoming CD version of Butter.
The photos will be made available alongside the official CD on July 9th at 1 pm K.S.T.
The color palate for this version includes an assortment of blues, oranges, beige, yellows and red.