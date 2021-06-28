 
close
Mon Jun 28, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 28, 2021

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom spend time with his son Flynn

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom spend time with his son Flynn

The love in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's family seems to have expanded.  

The couple welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom last year but also share a special bond with Orlando's son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

This was made apparent with Orlando’s latest snap on Instagram which featured his fiancée, himself as well as his son.

In the adorable snap, the trio could be seen walking hand-in-hand in what appears to be a hiking trail of sorts.

"Family, love," he captioned the post.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment