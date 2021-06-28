Baby Lilibet to miss out on key royal tradition as Meghan, Harry rift intensifies

Lilibet Diana will not get to wear the royal christening gown at her christening ceremony

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana will not be taking part in many royal traditions because she lives across the pond with her parents.



Because of this, the youngest royal will not get to wear the royal christening gown at her christening ceremony.

As seen, it is customary for the Queen to give every newborn in the family the royal christening gown. However, Lilibet will not relish this important milestone because she is not in the UK.



Speaking to Express UK, royal expert Marlene Koenig said, "I will be very, very surprised if the baby is baptised and if they come to the UK. I certainly do not think the christening gown will be sent to California.

"Not as an insult but just because it's expensive and even sending it as express mail or through the British embassy, you're still having some problems.

"I do think that a baptism would be a good sign to have because the Queen didn't go to Archie's baptism. She wasn't at Louis' either, it wasn't an insult, just the scheduling was not perfect," she added.