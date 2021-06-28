Prince Charles will give Diana’s statue unveiling a miss as it ‘brings back sad memories’

Prince Harry and Prince William may be coming together to honour their late mother Princess Diana but their father Prince Charles wants to stay out of the event for her 60th birth anniversary.



The Prince of Wales' friend said he will be skipping the statue unveiling of his late first wife at Kensington Palace, on July 1.

In an interview given to The Sunday Times, the friend of the Duke of Cornwall says he finds anniversaries like these deeply emotional and wants to keep his memories strictly private.

“He does find it terribly difficult. These moments have the potential to resurface old wounds, and it brings back memories for him; happy, sad, regretful,” said the friend.

“Since Diana’s death, he has felt it’s best to keep those memories to himself and leave his sons to it,” they added.